Courtesy Mr. James Lee Johnson, III Sep 2, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mr. James Lee Johnson, IIITYLER — No services are scheduled for Mr. James Lee Johnson III, 66, of Tyler. Mr. Johnson died August 23, 2021. He was born July 24, 1955. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags James Lee Johnson Iii James Lee Johnson Tyler Service Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 9.2.21 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “Start children off on the way they should go, and even when they are old they will not turn from it.” (Proverbs 22:6) Newspaper Ads WHO WE ARE TMT Subscriber 1/2 ETXJOBS.COM - FP Labor Day Sale Bulletin Trending Topics Jacksonville police welcome new K-9 officer 10 interesting laws that just went into effect in Texas Judge sets plea deal deadline for man accused of killing his children's mother Five important laws going into effect Wednesday in Texas Tickets on sale for Tyler Legacy vs. Tyler football game