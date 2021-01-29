Mr. James Holiness
TYLER — Funeral services & burial for Mr. James Holiness, 87, Tyler is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at Bethlehem Cemetery, Flint, TX. Social distancing & face masks required. Public viewing Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 from 12:30 - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
