Mr. Hershel Eugene Graham
 TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Mr. Hershel Eugene Graham, 85, of Tyler, 11 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at New Hope Conglee Cemetery, Troup. Interment, New Hope Conglee Cemetery, Troup. Viewing, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel. Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Mr. Graham was born October 12, 1934, and died August 5, 2020.

