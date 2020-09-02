TYLER — No services have been scheduled for Mr. Henry Phillip Jackson, 68, Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Tyler, Tyler. Mr. Jackson was born March 3, 1952, in Tyler, and died August 29, 2020.
