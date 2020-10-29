TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Mr. Francisco Presa Casas, 62, of Tyler, 10 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Interment, Larissa Cemetery, Bullard. Visitation, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Arrangements by Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Mr. Casas was born September 8, 1958, and died October 27, 2020.
Francisco Presa Casas
TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Mr. Francisco Presa Casas, 62, of Tyler, 10 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Interment, Larissa Cemetery, Bullard. Visitation, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Arrangements by Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Mr. Casas was born September 8, 1958, and died October 27, 2020.
TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Mr. Francisco Presa Casas, 62, of Tyler, 10 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Interment, Larissa Cemetery, Bullard. Visitation, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Arrangements by Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Mr. Casas was born September 8, 1958, and died October 27, 2020.
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Mahomes shoots his shot: NBA to Kansas City?
-
Bullard mayor issues statement regarding off-duty officers involved in slamming teen to ground
-
Tyler man arrested for murder in connection with shooting that led to death of Bullard man
-
VIDEO: Off-duty Bullard police officers working security at Times Square Grand Slam force Black teen to ground
-
After 74 years, Lindale Candy Company still smells as sweet