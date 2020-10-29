Francisco Presa Casas
 TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Mr. Francisco Presa Casas, 62, of Tyler, 10 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Interment, Larissa Cemetery, Bullard. Visitation, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Arrangements by Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Mr. Casas was born September 8, 1958, and died October 27, 2020.

