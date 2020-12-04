TYLER — Memorial services are scheduled for Mr. Destin Malik Xzaviar Moore, 24, of California, 1 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel. Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Tyler, Tyler. Mr. Moore was born January 15, 1996, in Dallas, and died October 1, 2020.
Mr. Destin Malik Xzaviar Moore
TYLER — Memorial services are scheduled for Mr. Destin Malik Xzaviar Moore, 24, of California, 1 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel. Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Tyler, Tyler. Mr. Moore was born January 15, 1996, in Dallas, and died October 1, 2020.
TYLER — Memorial services are scheduled for Mr. Destin Malik Xzaviar Moore, 24, of California, 1 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel. Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Tyler, Tyler. Mr. Moore was born January 15, 1996, in Dallas, and died October 1, 2020.
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.