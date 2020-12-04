Mr. Destin Malik Xzaviar Moore
 TYLER — Memorial services are scheduled for Mr. Destin Malik Xzaviar Moore, 24, of California, 1 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel. Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Tyler, Tyler. Mr. Moore was born January 15, 1996, in Dallas, and died October 1, 2020.

