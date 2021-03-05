Mr. Dessie March
TYLER — Graveside services & burial for Mr. Dessie March, 92, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Siloam Cemetery, Winona with Rev. Eugene March as eulogist under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing & face masks required. Public viewing will be Friday, March 5, 2021 from 2:30-7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.

