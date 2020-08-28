DALLAS — Memorial services are scheduled for Mr. Darrell Keith Parker, 52, of Dallas (formerly of Tyler), 12 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel. Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Tyler, Tyler. Mr. Parker was born March 15, 1968, in Dallas, and died August 15, 2020.
Mr. Darrell Keith Parker
