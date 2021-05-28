Mr. Charles A. Thomas
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Charles “Caveman” Thomas, 70, Tyler, are scheduled for 11 am Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Public viewing will be Friday, May 28, 2021 from 11 am to 8 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
 
 

