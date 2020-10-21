Mr. Carlos Alberto Guardado
TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Mr. Carlos Alberto Guardado, 67, of Tyler, 10 a.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Tyler Memorial Cemetery. Interment, Tyler Memorial Cemetery. Viewing, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel. Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Tyler, Tyler. Mr. Guardado was born June 27, 1953, in San Miguel, El Salvador, and died October 15, 2020.
