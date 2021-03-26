Public viewing will be Friday, March 26, 2021 from 10 am to 7 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Mr. Bobby Ray Taylor
TYLER — Graveside services & burial for Mr. Bobby Ray Taylor, 66, Tyler, are scheduled for 11 am on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing & face masks are required.
