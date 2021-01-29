Mr. Billy Charles Johnson
TYLER — Graveside services & burial for Mr. Billy Charles Johnson, 62, Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 at Hopewell Community Cemetery. Social distancing & face masks required. Public viewing will be Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.

