Public viewing will be Friday, May 21, 2021 from 12 to 8 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Mr. Bennie Goss, Jr.
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Bennie Goss, Jr., 70, Tyler, are scheduled for 11 am Saturday, May 22, 2021 at St. Violet Baptist Church. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
