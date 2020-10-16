Mr. Audrey Davis
 TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Mr. Audrey Davis, 63, of Tyler, 11 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Corinth Cemetery, Bullard. Interment, Corinth Cemetery. Viewing, 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel. Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Tyler, Tyler. Mr. Davis was born August 2, 1957, in Bullard, and died October 14, 2020.

