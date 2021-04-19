Mr. Alvin Kirk Hannah
NAPLES — Private graveside services for Mr. Alvin Kirk Hannah, 59, Naples, are scheduled for 11:00 am Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Public viewing will be 3:00 - 6:00 pm Monday, April 19, 2021 at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church at 1 Locust Ave. in Naples.
