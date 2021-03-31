Mr. Alton Whitaker
JACKSONVILLE — Mr. Alton Whitaker of Jacksonville passed away Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021. Funeral services are set for Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Rosewood Funeral Home Tribute Center 536 N. Jackson Street (Jacksonville, Texas). Services entrusted to: Rosewood Funeral Home-Jacksonville, Texas.
