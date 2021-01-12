Mr. Alfred G. Henry
TYLER - Graveside services and burial for Mr. Alfred G. Henry, 80, Tyler is scheduled for 12 pm Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing & face masks required. Viewing will be Tuesday, January 12, 2021 from 12-7 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.

