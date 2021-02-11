Miyoshi Mosely Hamilton
WHITE OAK — Graveside For Miyoshi Mosely Hamilton, 44, White Oak, will be at 10: 30 am on Saturday at Shiloh Cemetery in White Oak. Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor in charge of arrangement.
A Viewing will be on Friday, February 12 from 1 pm until 6 pm.

Recommended For You


Tags