A Viewing will be on Friday, February 12 from 1 pm until 6 pm.
Miyoshi Mosely Hamilton
WHITE OAK — Graveside For Miyoshi Mosely Hamilton, 44, White Oak, will be at 10: 30 am on Saturday at Shiloh Cemetery in White Oak. Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor in charge of arrangement.
A Viewing will be on Friday, February 12 from 1 pm until 6 pm.
A Viewing will be on Friday, February 12 from 1 pm until 6 pm.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Mahomes talks baby, his spirit animal and training techniques ahead of Super Bowl
-
Tyler ISD students surprised with full-ride scholarships to UT Tyler
-
Putting family first kept Mahomes healthy for another Super Bowl run
-
4-year-old boy dies in Van Zandt County wreck
-
Algunos estudiantes de Tyler ISD fueron seleccionados por becas completas para UT Tyler