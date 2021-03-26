Milena Elizabeth Adkins
TYLER — A graveside service will be held for Milena Elizabeth Adkins of Tyler on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler. Milena was born March 15, 2021 in Dallas and passed away on March 21, 2021 in Dallas.
