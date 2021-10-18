Courtesy Mike Lee Oct 18, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mike LeeQUITMAN — Michael “Mike” Thomas Lee, of Quitman, passed away October 3, 2021 in Tyler at the age of 67. A memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 AM Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Liberty United Methodist Church in Quitman. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Michael Thomas Lee Mike Lee Memorial Service Pass Away Tyler Liberty United Methodist Church Age Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible Verse 10.18.21 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email "The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit." Newspaper Ads WHO WE ARE TMT TMT Veteran's Day Promo Bulletin Trending Topics Young women from Tyler families serve as ladies-in-waiting in the Rose Festival Queen's Court Young men serve as escorts in Texas Rose Festival Children from Tyler families serve as attendants in Rose Queen's Court PHOTO GALLERY: Queen's Tea Texas Rose Festival Queen honored to serve, give back to community