Mickie Ann Wright
OVERTON - Funeral service for Ms. Mickie Wright, 70, of Overton, will be at 11 a.m., Wed., Jan. 6, 2021 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home chapel. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. She was born May 22, 1950 in Arlington and died Jan. 2, 2021.
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
FATAL SHOOTING: Pastor Mark McWilliams dies, church member wants 'justice" after pastor shot to death Sunday at church in East Texas
-
Mugshot of suspect in fatal shooting of East Texas pastor released, bond set at $3.5 million
-
Starrville church pastor remembered for belief in prayer, other victims of shooting stable
-
BREAKING: Pastor shot and killed at East Texas church
-
Moore announces candidacy for Smith County Precinct 2 commissioner