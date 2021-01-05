Mickie Ann Wright
OVERTON - Funeral service for Ms. Mickie Wright, 70, of Overton, will be at 11 a.m., Wed., Jan. 6, 2021 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home chapel. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. She was born May 22, 1950 in Arlington and died Jan. 2, 2021.

