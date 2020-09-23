Michelle Sobel
 ROYAL OAK, MICHIGAN — Graveside services are scheduled for Michelle Sobel, 70, of Royal Oak, Michigan, 1 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at Ahavath Achim cemetery in Tyler. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Ms. Sobel was born January 11, 1950, in Tyler, and died September 18, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you