ROYAL OAK, MICHIGAN — Graveside services are scheduled for Michelle Sobel, 70, of Royal Oak, Michigan, 1 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at Ahavath Achim cemetery in Tyler. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Ms. Sobel was born January 11, 1950, in Tyler, and died September 18, 2020.
Michelle Sobel
ROYAL OAK, MICHIGAN — Graveside services are scheduled for Michelle Sobel, 70, of Royal Oak, Michigan, 1 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at Ahavath Achim cemetery in Tyler. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Ms. Sobel was born January 11, 1950, in Tyler, and died September 18, 2020.
ROYAL OAK, MICHIGAN — Graveside services are scheduled for Michelle Sobel, 70, of Royal Oak, Michigan, 1 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at Ahavath Achim cemetery in Tyler. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Ms. Sobel was born January 11, 1950, in Tyler, and died September 18, 2020.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Spring Hill ISD considers shortening school week to boost teacher preparation
-
Smith County records two COVID-19-related deaths
-
Cherokee County Sheriff's Office asks for public's help in locating missing 5-week-old Wells baby
-
Police investigating after 17-year-old shot multiple times at Tyler apartment complex
-
2020 PGA Tour Schedule