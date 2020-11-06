Michelle Elaine Wright
 PITTSBURG — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Michelle Elaine Wright, 61, of Pittsburg, 12 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel, Pittsburg. Interment, Cedar Grove Cemetery, Pittsburg. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home, Pittsburg. Mrs. Wright was born July 31, 1959, in Pittsburg, and died October 27, 2020.

