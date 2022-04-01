Courtesy MICHEAL RENA JONES Apr 1, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MICHEAL RENA JONESGILMER — SERVICES FOR MICHEAL R. JONES, 70, WILL BE SATURDAY, APRIL 2, AT 1PM AT BETHLEHEM BAPTIST CHURCH. BURIAL WILL BE AT CROSSROADS. HE WAS BORN FEBRUARY 23, 1952 IN GILMER AND DIED MARCH 23, 2022 IN LONGVIEW. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rena Will Be Micheal Jones Micheal R. Jones Bethlehem Burial Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 4.1.22 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “But he was pierced for our transgressions, he was crushed for our iniquities; the punishment that brought us peace was on him, and by his wounds we are healed.” (Isaiah 53:5) Newspaper Ads 57th Annual Meeting Bulletin Trending Topics East Texas ranch to surprise one 'good person' with free 3-night stay Police seek second murder suspect in Tyler homicide Affidavit: Tyler woman assisted boyfriend by cleaning up murder scene Affidavit: Murder suspect shot victim, disposed of body in creek; girlfriend said he called victim 'nosy' Document: Kidnapping suspects allegedly tortured victim, made her call them 'Master'