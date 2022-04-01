MICHEAL RENA JONES
GILMER — SERVICES FOR MICHEAL R. JONES, 70, WILL BE SATURDAY, APRIL 2, AT 1PM AT BETHLEHEM BAPTIST CHURCH. BURIAL WILL BE AT CROSSROADS. HE WAS BORN FEBRUARY 23, 1952 IN GILMER AND DIED MARCH 23, 2022 IN LONGVIEW.
 
 

