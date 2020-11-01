CANTON — Memorial services are scheduled for Michael Thomas Neumann, 71, of Canton, 10 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Cheatham Memorial United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Hiett’s LyBrand Funeral Home, Wills Point. Mr. Neumann was born May 5, 1949, in Dallas, and died October 28, 2020.
Michael Thomas Neumann
CANTON — Memorial services are scheduled for Michael Thomas Neumann, 71, of Canton, 10 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Cheatham Memorial United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Hiett’s LyBrand Funeral Home, Wills Point. Mr. Neumann was born May 5, 1949, in Dallas, and died October 28, 2020.
CANTON — Memorial services are scheduled for Michael Thomas Neumann, 71, of Canton, 10 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Cheatham Memorial United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Hiett’s LyBrand Funeral Home, Wills Point. Mr. Neumann was born May 5, 1949, in Dallas, and died October 28, 2020.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Marshall doctor in video recording: 'We made love all night long'
-
Texas hits 900,000 coronavirus cases
-
Federal Court reverses judgement, unanimously revives case against City of Houston seeking protection for non-residents to circulate petitions
-
Another petition filed with Texas Supreme Court Harris County drive-in voting
-
Tyler man arrested for murder in connection with shooting that led to death of Bullard man