Michael Thomas Neumann
 CANTON — Memorial services are scheduled for Michael Thomas Neumann, 71, of Canton, 10 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Cheatham Memorial United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Hiett’s LyBrand Funeral Home, Wills Point. Mr. Neumann was born May 5, 1949, in Dallas, and died October 28, 2020.

