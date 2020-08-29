Michael Ray Poland
 FLINT — Funeral services are scheduled for Michael Ray Poland, 62, of Flint, 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020, at the funeral home with viewing from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mr. Poland was born September 10, 1957, in Henderson, and died August 26, 2020.

