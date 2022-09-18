Courtesy Michael Henry Belyeu Sep 18, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Michael Henry BelyeuFLINT — Services are pending for Michael Henry Belyeu, 77, of Flint. Mr. Belyeu was born July 18, 1945 in Houston and passed away September 14, 2022 in Tyler. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Michael Henry Belyeu Flint Stewart Family Tyler Houston Arrangement Funeral Home Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 9.17-18.22 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “Who is wise and understanding among you? Let them show it by their good life, by deeds done in the humility that comes from wisdom.” (James 3:13) Newspaper Ads Multi-Media Marketing Bundle WHO WE ARE TMT Coupon Savings Front Page TMT Best In Town Best In Town - Bank Best In Town - Banker Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Bulletin Trending Topics 'One-stop-shop': New daycare set to open in Tyler Family-owned barbershop offers unique vibe, traditional services TJC, TVCC set to play in front of ESPN cameras Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant announces plans for fourth location Tyler man accused of severely burning a 4-year-old in bathtub indicted