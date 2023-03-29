Courtesy Micayla Rose Kolb Mar 29, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Micayla Rose KolbALBA — Micayla Rose Kolb, age 17, passed away on Monday, March 27th 2023. Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, March 30 at 10:00 AM at the Lowe-Gardner Funeral Home in Quitman. Burial will follow at Salem Cemetery in Alba. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Sign Up to get Obituaries by Email Email* Submit Bible verse 3.29.23 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “For there is one God and one mediator between God and mankind, the man Christ Jesus, who gave himself as a ransom for all people.” (1 Timothy 2:5) Newspaper Ads Unlocking Access WHO WE ARE TMT Funeral Home 58th Annual Meeting Patel departure PH7684-4471 Rowlett departure PH9201-4479 Bulletin Trending Topics Tyler Berry Farm gears up for strawberry season, inaugural spring festival Unclaimed $1 million Powerball ticket to expire April 20 Softball Notebook: Canton's Kara Pride, Brook Hill's Karmen Miller take weekly honors Baseball Notebook: Bullard's David Wilson, Jacksonville's Coen Devillier, Canton's Ace Reese take weekly honors Cereal-themed Airbnb wins worldwide design competition, set to be completed in Tyler by August