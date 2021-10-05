Courtesy Melvin Childs Oct 5, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Melvin ChildsDALLAS — Mr. Melvin Childs, 81, of Dalla passed away September 26, 2021. Funeral service was held 6:00 p.m. October 2, 2021 at Metro Christ’s Church Cedar Hill with a viewing at 5:00 p.m. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 10.5.21 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “Do not boast about tomorrow, for you do not know what a day may bring.” (Proverbs 27:1) Newspaper Ads WHO WE ARE TMT NATL Newspaper Carrier Day TMT Altice 62340-738482 TMT Altice 62340-738615 TMT Bulletin Trending Topics Jack Stallard: When no good deed goes unpunished Christus employee had concerns, noticed inconsistencies in meeting with nurse accused of murder Officials: 24 people who came to U.S. illegally found inside vehicle in Rusk Tyler teen accused of striking deputy with vehicle indicted Pedestrian in Jacksonville dies after car wreck