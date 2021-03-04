Melton E. Duffey
MT. PLEASANT — Melton E. Duffey passed away February 26, 2021 at Greenhill Villas of Mt. Pleasant at the age of 59. His funeral service will be Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Terry Moton as eulogist and burial will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Pittsburg, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home, Pittsburg, Texas.

