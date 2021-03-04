Melton E. Duffey
MT. PLEASANT — Melton E. Duffey passed away February 26, 2021 at Greenhill Villas of Mt. Pleasant at the age of 59. His funeral service will be Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Terry Moton as eulogist and burial will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Pittsburg, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home, Pittsburg, Texas.
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Breaking: $22 million Catholic center planned near Tyler
-
TEA: Local school boards have full authority to determine their local mask policy
-
Tyler restaurant celebrates Texas Independence Day
-
'Pet' tiger found in San Antonio during winter storm finds home at Murchison animal sanctuary
-
Man accused in Jacksonville fatal hit-and-run wreck turns himself into authorities