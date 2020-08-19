Maurene Henry
 FT. WORTH — Funeral services are scheduled for Maurene Henry, 106, of Quitman, 10 a.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Lowe Funeral Home. Interment, Freeman Chapel Cemetery. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Lowe Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lowe Funeral Home, Quitman. Mrs. Henry was born June 28, 1914, and died August 13, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you