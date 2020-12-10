LARUE — Services will be scheduled at a later date for Maudia J. Rockmore, 63. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Ms. Rockmore was born February 12, 1957, and died December 8, 2020.
Maudia J. Rockmore
LARUE — Services will be scheduled at a later date for Maudia J. Rockmore, 63. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Ms. Rockmore was born February 12, 1957, and died December 8, 2020.
LARUE — Services will be scheduled at a later date for Maudia J. Rockmore, 63. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Ms. Rockmore was born February 12, 1957, and died December 8, 2020.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Lindale man charged with capital murder for death of his girlfriend, other man
-
Patrick Mahomes named Sportsperson of the Year by SI
-
Dr. Stanton Pyburn Champion
-
Offensive Player of the Week: Lindale's Jordan Jenkins
-
Snow Cones and Hugs: Army father reunites with 7-year-old son at Andy Woods Elementary