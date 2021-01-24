Matthew Lamar Tatum
TYLER — Graveside services for Mr. Matthew Lamar Tatum, 21 of Tyler is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 26, 2021 in St. Louis Cemetery with Pastor Ralph E. Caraway Sr. serving as eulogist under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Mr. Tatum was born February 1, 1999 and transition from this life January 18, 2021.

