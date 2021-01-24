Matthew Lamar Tatum
TYLER — Graveside services for Mr. Matthew Lamar Tatum, 21 of Tyler is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 26, 2021 in St. Louis Cemetery with Pastor Ralph E. Caraway Sr. serving as eulogist under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Mr. Tatum was born February 1, 1999 and transition from this life January 18, 2021.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Tyler man who stole from elderly couple indicted, bail at $1.5 million
-
Tyler police: Teen arrested in accidental shooting death of 17-year-old
-
OUR VIEW: We made a mistake. We are sorry.
-
Grand jury indicts Tyler man on murder charges
-
Cognitus Brings Award-Winning Talent Management Solution to SAP Customers in North America