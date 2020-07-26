HENDERSON — Maryann Hladky, 85, of Henderson, Visitation, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Jehovah Shalom Community Bible Church. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Hladky was born October 24, 1934, in Twinsburg, Ohio, and died July 23, 2020.
Maryann Hladky
