Mary Wheat Wilson
KILGORE — Funeral services for Mary Wilson, 91, of Overton, will be held on February 27, 2021 at 1 p.m. at New Birth Fellowship. Burial in Harmony Pirtle Cemetery. Arrangements by Victory Funeral Services. Viewing will be held at Victory on February 26, 2021 from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. via drive-thru or exterior walk-up. Guestbook at victoryfuneral.com.
30 Even youths grow tired and weary, and young men stumble and fall; 31 but those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint. (Isaiah 40:30-31)
