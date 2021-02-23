Mary Wheat Wilson
KILGORE — Funeral services for Mary Wilson, 91, of Overton, will be held on February 27, 2021 at 1 p.m. at New Birth Fellowship. Burial in Harmony Pirtle Cemetery. Arrangements by Victory Funeral Services. Viewing will be held at Victory on February 26, 2021 from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. via drive-thru or exterior walk-up. Guestbook at victoryfuneral.com.

