Mary Ruth Cotton
WHITEHOUSE — Services for Mary Ruth Cotton, 98 of Whitehouse will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Whitehouse Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery. Mary was born on February 10, 1923 and passed away on April 28, 2021 in Whitehouse. Services are under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler.
 
 