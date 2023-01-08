Courtesy Mary Nell Rush Jan 8, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Nell RushFRUITVALE — Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 9, 2023 at Bartley Funeral Home in Grand Saline, with Bro. Homer Morgan officiating. Mary’s full obituary may be read at bartleyfh.com. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mary Nell Funeral Service Obituary Funeral Home Officiating Saline Homer Morgan Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Sign Up to get Obituaries by Email Email* Submit Bible verse 1.7.8.23 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “Therefore, with minds that are alert and fully sober, set your hope on the grace to be brought to you when Jesus Christ is revealed at his coming.” (1 Peter 1:13) Newspaper Ads Gun Show Jan 7 & 8 Coupon Savings Front Page TMT Funeral Home Multi-Media Marketing Bundle January TOMA Program Dr. Birdsong:PH7671-4284 American Tours- Tyler Bulletin Trending Topics ‘1923’: Who Is John Dutton’s Grandfather? A Dutton Family Tree Theory 90th Texas Rose Festival Queen Laura Bryan to be ‘ambassador for Tyler’ Queen, court, theme announced for 90th Texas Rose Festival Tyler Rose Museum, Texas Rose Festival honor Tylerite for community involvement Multiple East Texans will represent TCU in CFP National Championship