Mary Nell Ashmore
HENDERSON — Graveside services for Mary Nell Ashmore, 93, of Henderson, will be at 3:00 p.m., Friday, April 30, 2021 at Lakewood Memorial Park under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson. Visitation will be from 1:30 - 2:30 p.m., Friday, April 30 at the funeral home. She was born Nov. 17, 1927 and died April 28, 2021.
