Mary Lynn Tompkins
 TEMPLE — Funeral services are scheduled for Mary Lynn Tompkins, of Tyler, 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020, at Noonday Baptist Church. Interment, Cathedral in the Pines. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020, at Noonday Baptist Church. Arrangements by Boren-Conner Funeral Home, Bullard. Mrs. Tompkins was born January 31, 1939, in Arp, and died August 25, 2020.

