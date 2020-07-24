Mary L. Harp
 TYLER — Memorial services are scheduled for Mary L. Harp, 87, of Tyler, 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Interment, Mer Rouge, LA. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at funeral home. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mrs. Harp was born November 21, 1932, in LaPlace, LA, and died May 14, 2020.

