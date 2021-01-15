Mary Kennedy Hearne
TYLER - Funeral services for Mary Kennedy Hearne are scheduled for Saturday, January 16, 2021, 2:00 pm in the Ernest S. Sterling Chapel at Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors with Rev. John Runnels eulogist. Interment will be held in Kilgore Memorial Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.