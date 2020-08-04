Mary June Gard
 RUSK — Graveside services are scheduled for Mary June Gard, 97, of Rusk, 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Interment, Cedar Hill Cemetery. Arrangements by Wallace-Thompson, Rusk. Mrs. Gard was born October 2, 1922, and died August 3, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you