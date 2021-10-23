Mary Hux
HENDERSON — Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Hux, 92, of Henderson, will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Calvary Baptist Church. Interment will follow at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, at Restlawn Memorial Park in Sulphur Springs.
Visitation, 10:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday, at the church. Mrs. Hux passed away October 21, 2021. She was born October 28, 1928.
