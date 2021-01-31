Mary Goodman Silvey
NOONDAY, TEXAS — Funeral services for Mary Goodman Silvey, age 78, of Noonday are scheduled for 2:00 pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at the Damascus Baptist Church in Lindale. Visitation: 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM Tuesday. Mary died Friday, January 29, 2021 and was born May 15, 1942 in Lindale. Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas in charge of arrangements.

