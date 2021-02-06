Mary Ellen Long
HENDERSON — Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Ellen Long, 82, of Henderson, will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home chapel. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Mrs. Long passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021. She was born June 29, 1938.
