Mary E. Swann
WINNSBORO — Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Beaty Funeral Home-Winnsboro 816 W. Broadway Winnsboro, TX 75494. Funeral Services will follow at 2:00 pm Saturday at Beaty Funeral Home.
