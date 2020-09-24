Mary Carolyn Chaney
 ALBA — Memorial services are scheduled for Mary Carolyn Chaney, 77, of Alba, 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home, Alba. Mrs. Chaney was born July 26, 1943, in Grand Saline, and died September 19, 2020.

