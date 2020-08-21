Mary Black
 TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Mary Black, 69, of Tyler, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at John R. Harmon Chapel. Viewing, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. , at the funeral home. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Ms. Black was born April 30, 1951, and died August 11, 2020.

