Mary “Becky” Duckworth Rosser
JACKSONVILLE — A funeral service for Mary Rosser, 89, is scheduled at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville. Bro. Robert Simpson will officiate.
Visitation will begin on Saturday, May 1, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
 
 