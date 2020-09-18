ALBA — Funeral services are scheduled for Mary Ann Leevey, 81, of Alba, 10 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Lighthouse Baptist Church, Alba. Interment, Colony Cemetery, Alba. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, at Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home, Alba. Arrangements by Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home, Alba. Mrs. Leevey was born November 16, 1938, in McComb, Mississippi, and died September 14, 2020.
Mary Ann Leevey
